Northern Capitals final roster is set ahead of season opener

Caps looking to bounce back from last season

The Northern Capitals U18 female AAA hockey team who will host their season opener at home on the weekend of Sept. 25 in Prince George. (Northern Capitals/photo)

A new season is just around the corner for the Northern Capitals U18 female AAA hockey team who will host their season opener at home on the weekend of Sept. 25.

Final team rosters were announced last week and the first training camp opened on Aug. 13 in preparation for the season.

The Caps had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, finishing with a 2-4-2 record, good for 4th among the five league teams. This year though, they have high hopes to compete for the B.C. Hockey U18FAAA championship, as two players on the roster are currently committed to U Sport universities.

Among the players making the final cut is Vanderhoof home-town girl Lindsey Goncalves, who will be a strong presence in the forward lineup.

Goncalves is one of their younger players and has a really good scoring touch from the top of the circle and is rounding out the rest of her game nicely, Trevor Sprauge, the Cap’s general manager, said.

“She’s a player that’s exciting to watch. [When] she get’s the opportunity to burry that puck there’s not too many times, when she’s got time and space, that she doesn’t do it,” Sprauge said.

This year’s team expectations is to play to the highest level as a team and making it the Esso Cup, Sprauge said.

Head Coach Mario Desjardins is back behind the bench this season, entering his 7th year as leader the squad.

