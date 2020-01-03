Northern B.C. opinions and insights being sought in new online natural resource industry survey

No survey of this kind has been done before

A survey is now underway to collect thoughts and insights from the grassroots of B.C.’s industrial sectors — the workers, the employers, and the users — and of anyone who lives in a community connected to natural resource industries.

This survey, hosted on the BCMindReader.com platform, is a joint effort by C3 Alliance Corp. (the organization that runs the B.C. Natural Resources Forum each year in Prince George), the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, and research company Abacus Data.

“Whether you work on the front lines in forestry, gas or mining or are far removed from resource sectors in a downtown high-rise or a suburban retail shop — this survey is for you,” C3 Alliance Corp.’s president and CEO, Sarah Weber, said in a press release.

Results will be unveiled at the B.C. Natural Resources Forum later this month in Prince George.

“If you’re living in the north — your voice needs to be heard,” said Val Litwin, president and CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce. “Northerners appreciate more than most that even if you aren’t working directly in the resource sector, the prosperity of your community and family is connected to it.”

It only takes about 10 minutes to fill out the online survey, according to the release. Weber says the main objective is to “really take the pulse of the industrial sectors of the province and gather a solid baseline data-set,” both for an understanding of today’s forestry, mining, energy, agriculture and other natural resource fields, but also to have a basis for comparison as future surveys are conducted. Useful long-term trends will emerge over time as more surveys are completed.

The questions were drafted by a steering committee of industry leaders from across the different natural resources sectors, and then refined by the research experts at Abacus Data.

The participation goal is to exceed more than 1,000 respondents and to have input from all corners of the province. Strong representation of rural and urban respondents is another goal they hope to achieve, to reflect the cross-section of British Columbians.

The results will be unveiled at the B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 28-30 at the Prince George Civic and Convention Centre, where the natural resource sectors come together each year to discuss the trends and leading edges of their respective industries.

“B.C.’s inaugural Natural Resources Survey gives all British Columbians a chance to weigh in on the sectors that power our provincial economy,” said Litwin. “Some sectors are facing headwinds, no doubt, but we have a chance to make courageous, innovative decisions today about how these sectors will power our future prosperity tomorrow. No matter where you hail from in B.C., this survey takes stock of people’s perceptions when it comes to natural resources, their assessment of the obstacles holding sectors back and their ideas for quantum leap, sustainable growth.”

Premier John Horgan is confirmed as one of the keynote speakers for this year’s forum, along with a growing list of cabinet ministers and many resource sector leaders.

“We will have an on-stage presentation of the results,” said Weber.

“We also expect to use some of the data in the lead-up to the conference, to help shape the themes of the discussions. There will also be a comprehensive report with easily digestible information, so that the findings can be put to good use.”

The survey can be accessed online at bcmindreader.com/c/r/nrf-survey-2019-c3alliance.

