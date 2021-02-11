Northern B.C. foundation launches big campaign for regional charities

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, children play on an adaptive climbing wall for which the Prince George Community Foundation provided funding. The foundation is launching a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to benefit charities throughout northern B.C. (Photo supplied by Wildflower Photo and Film)

With $150,000 in hand, Rio Tinto kicked off the Prince George Community Foundation’s $1.5-million fundraising campaign this week.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the foundation over the years has provided more than $3.3 million to charities in need. Donations by Rio Tinto and other benefactors will be used for the foundation’s ongoing support of health, sports, arts, social service, education and environmental organizations, but will also be used to address the immediate impacts of COVID-19 across northern B.C.

“Not only have community organizations large and small benefited from the Prince George Foundation grant program but community foundations such as Kitimat, Terrace, Burns Lake and Vanderhoof can reach out to the Prince George Foundation for guidance, support and regional partnerships that benefit us all,” Affonso Bizon, general manager of Rio Tinto BC Works said.

Alain LeFebvre, president of the Prince George Community Foundation Board of Directors, said there is still much charitable work to be done as the region adjusts to changing demographics and the lasting impacts of COVID-19. He invited residents and businesses to contribute to the campaign and, if they choose, request their donation be directed to a specific cause or charity organization.

“A thriving, supportive and supported community is a place that people want to live,” LeFebvre said, “and when we can contribute to making the community a better place to live, it enhances that community experience for everyone.”

