North Westside bulky items collection extended

Residents can dispose of items at transfer station between Oct. 6 and Oct. 20

North Westside residents have been given an extended period to dispose of their unwanted bulky items between Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. (File photo)

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a longer window of opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items this fall.

The Bulky Item collection event is held twice a year, once in spring and again in fall, at the North Westside Road Transfer Station on Sugar Loaf Mountain Forest Service Road. This fall’s collection event has been extended an extra week to help residents in recovery mode after the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Collection will take place Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Wednesday, Oct. 20, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station.

You can dispose of large household Bulky items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The transfer station is set up to receive household waste including appliances, scrap metal, lawnmowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture.

Hazardous material ( including computers and electronics) and demolition waste such as wood from damaged structures or burnt vehicles cannot be accepted.

Note: Fridges and freezers will be accepted at this event at no charge, however must be emptied of all contents prior to drop off.

The North Westside Transfer Station is only open to RDCO residents, property owners and tenants with a valid ID card.

For residents outside the Regional District of Central Okanagan please contact your local government.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

