North Vancouver RCMP looking for driver of truck involved in multiple hit-and-runs

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for the driver of this truck after a series of collisions on Monday, Feb, 10, 2020. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Mounties in North Vancouver are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that was involved in multiple crashes on Monday.

Police said the series of collisions began just after 4 a.m. when a North Vancouver man in the 200 block of West 25 Street was woken up by a pickup truck driving over his lawn. When the man went outside, he told police the driver hit him in the arm with a metal bar and then drove away.

Mounties believe the truck was involved in a collision with a taxi, a parked car and with another driver in the area of 29 Street and Lonsdale Avenue. The car also hit some signs, RCMP said, and was involved in other property damage.

At about 5:30 a.m., a police officer saw that the gate at Wagg Creek Park, about a kilometre away from 29 Street and Lonsdale Avenue, had been rammed. RCMP found the truck abandoned in the park’s sports field. A search by Mounties and a police dog did not turn up the driver.

The truck is described as a white and light brown, older model pick-up truck with a camper. Anyone who saw the truck, any damage it caused, or has video or photos of it, is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP.

