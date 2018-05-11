North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Mounties are looking for the owner of a very unique item that was stolen Monday, now in the safe hands of the North Vancouver police.

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday after receiving reports of a suspicious man carrying the item, according to a news release Friday.

The man took off on a motorcycle as police arrived, the RCMP said, but left behind the dismantled statue inside a large duffel bag.

As police continue to investigate the incident – and identify who took off on the motorcycle – they’d like to get the statue back to its rightful owner.

“This very unique monument will have significant meaning and value to someone,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong, adding that there have been no reports of any break and enters or reports of stolen statues to police.

The lawful owner of this totem is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing police file number 2018-11030.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna GoFundMe supports family after accident
Next story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP find driver, car suspected in hit and run

  • 24 hours ago

 

Chopaka bridge closed as support beam buckles

 

Lantzville councillors debate trigging water agreement with Nanaimo

 

Bayside Sharks bitten at BC Club Rugby Championships

 

Most Read