Fay McCracken of Red Shed Farm and Penny Christenson from the hospital auxiliary take some time for a photo at the third annual North Thompson Spring Expo taking place at the Clearwater Lodge. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

The third annual North Thompson Spring Business Expo is taking place at the Clearwater Lodge today until 3 p.m.

The event is free to the public and showcases various local businesses from the North Thompson Valley.