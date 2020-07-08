North Thompson reacts from heavy rains and snow melt

The North Thompson River had its ups and downs this past week as heavy rains continued to swell area streams and waterways, and the last of high country snow melt finds its way down to valley bottoms. The region has seen significant rainfall over the past few weeks, which is continuing prompt warnings and watches from the BC River Forecast Centre for Interior rivers.

The McLure Ferry ramp was well underwater last week as the North Thompson River came over its banks in a number of areas due to heavy rains throughout the valley. However, in just a few days the river levels dropped considerably and the McLure Ferry was reportedly back in service on Monday, July 6. (Dori Moores photo)

In the Barriere area the North Thompson River started to rise over its banks last weekend, causing the McLure Ferry to be taken out of service for a few days, but it was back in operation again by July 4.

Area residents are encouraged to keep children away from area waterways and to keep pets on a leash at all times while walking close to fast running waters.

Barriere Star Journal