North Thompson heads into ‘less aggressive’ heat wave, smoky skies to kick off work week

North Thompson residents can expect smokey skies and hot temperatures this week, July 12 to 15. The skyline was smoky as seen from Adams Lake on Saturday, July 10. (Stephanie Hagenaars / Clearwater Times)

The North Thompson Valley is under a heat warning and special air quality statement.

Environment Canada issued the bulletins at 3:51 a.m. and 12:07 p.m. Monday, July 12, noting daytime highs are expected to reach 30C to 35C Monday through Wednesday.

“A heat wave less aggressive than the previous historic heat wave will affect parts of the B.C. Interior … above seasonal daytime temperatures and elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. This heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

As well, the North Thompson region will also be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

“Smoke may be widespread in some regions due to many active fires. Smaller fires in some regions may contribute to locally degraded air quality conditions. Localized precipitation may temporarily alleviate smoke conditions in some areas.”

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

