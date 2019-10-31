North Thompson Fall Fair wins top Buy BC Award

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association (NTFFRA) was awarded top honours during the BC Association of Fairs and Exhibitions’ Conference and Annual Banquet held Oct. 19 at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel. The award was in recognition of the organizations amazing Buy BC display that was a main feature of their 70th annual Fall Fair held the Labour Day weekend. The display was situated in the North Thompson Agriplex and featured educational information and hands on displays about B.C. agriculture and food production, cooking demos, educational games with prizes, and friendly people who encouraged visitors to ask questions and learn. Pictured with the award plaque are NTFFRA members Mandy and Jim Watt, who designed, enlisted helpers, built, and manned the BUY BC booth during the 2019 event. The award also came with a $500 cheque for the Association.

(NTFFRA submitted photo)