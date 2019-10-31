North Thompson Fall Fair wins top Buy BC Award

North Thompson Fall Fair awarded Buy BC Award during BC Fairs Conference held at Sun Peaks

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association (NTFFRA) was awarded top honours during the BC Association of Fairs and Exhibitions’ Conference and Annual Banquet held Oct. 19 at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel. The award was in recognition of the organizations amazing Buy BC display that was a main feature of their 70th annual Fall Fair held the Labour Day weekend. The display was situated in the North Thompson Agriplex and featured educational information and hands on displays about B.C. agriculture and food production, cooking demos, educational games with prizes, and friendly people who encouraged visitors to ask questions and learn. Pictured with the award plaque are NTFFRA members Mandy and Jim Watt, who designed, enlisted helpers, built, and manned the BUY BC booth during the 2019 event. The award also came with a $500 cheque for the Association.

(NTFFRA submitted photo)

Previous story
Bat talk looks at protecting B.C. from fungal disease killing North American bats
Next story
Stolen Langford vehicle smashes into parked car in Nanoose Bay driveway

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Happy Halloween

    A Houston resident went all out for Halloween. Today is Halloween, a reminder to keep your pets inside as people might be setting off fireworks. The District of Houston in partnership with the Pleasant Valley Plaza is sponsoring a free event at the Pleasant Valley Plaza Oct. 31 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. All ages welcome. Free Bowling from 8:30 - 10:00 p.m. Get your costume ready and have fun. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • North Thompson Fall Fair wins top Buy BC Award

    North Thompson Fall Fair awarded Buy BC Award during BC Fairs Conference held at Sun Peaks

  • LETTER – Climate deniers are the ones being indoctrinated

    Dear editor,

  • Curling Club celebrates 40 years in Barriere

    The Barriere Curling Club is getting ready to start their 2019 - 2020 curling season, and this year they are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary.

  • Fly-fishing expert coming to Comox Valley Fly Fishers for tying demo, presentation

    The Comox Valley Fly Fishers is presenting an evening with noted fly fisherman, Phil Rowley Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Native Sons Hall.

  • Kimberley Public Library benefits from CBT tech grants

    People in 16 communities will have the opportunity to access state-of-the-art technology for free as public facilities purchase items such as high-tech recording and digitization equipment, robotics kits, 3-D printers, scanners and software, and teach people how to use them. These projects are being realized with nearly $480,000 from Columbia Basin Trust's Community Technology Program.

  • Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for Oct. 31, 2019

    Bob Castle's Under The Glacier cartoon for Oct. 31, 2019