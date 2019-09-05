North Thompson Fall Fair reaches 70 years with class

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association celebrated their 70thvbirthday over the Labour Day weekend in Barriere.

The Kamloops Rube Band was a huge hit at this year’s North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo parade in Barriere. They are shown here making a loop through the rodeo arena during Saturday’s opening ceremonies.(Jill Hayward photo)

Visitors definitely “got their giddyup going” to the fair this year in Barriere with attendance numbers on Saturday looking like they may have broken the previous record. The weather was hot, and the beer garden and vendors were kept busy.

Saturday’s parade was a hit with The Rube Band from Kamloops, and folks are already asking for them to return again next year. Once again the lawn tractor races filled the rodeo stands, and the icing on the cake was three full days of BCRA Polaris Championship Rodeo Finals action in the Dick Ross Memorial Rodeo Arena.

A first at the fair this year was the Bull In The Woods Amateur Logger Sports competition which was a great amount of fun for area residents cheering on local competitors throughout the day. Local competitor Shawn Farrow won the day with the most points garnered from a number of events.

From livestock, to 4-H, to a fully loaded exhibit hall, visitors to the fair got “the real meal deal” and many are already booking the date for next year.

Find out more about the NTFFRA at: www.fallfair-rodeo.com or follow them on facebook at: North Thompson Fall Fair & Rodeo Association.