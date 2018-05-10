North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association welcomes their Ambassador candidates for 2018

Three sparkling young ladies took center stage at the Barriere Lions Hall last Friday evening for the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association’s annual Ambassador Program Banner Night and Apron Auction. Pictured (l-r) are: Miss Clearwater Medi Spa - Daphne Dodd, Miss Quality Contractors - Aurora Sabyan, and Miss Barriere IDA - Taylor Johnson.

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association’s Ambassador Program committee hosted their annual Banner and Apron Auction the evening of Friday, May 4, at the Barriere Lions Hall.

The evening was to welcome the 2018 candidates to the program by presenting them with their sponsor banners and candidate tiaras, after which they were introduced to the audience.

Candidates for 2018 are: Miss Clearwater Medi Spa – Daphne Dodd, Miss Barriere IDA – Taylor Johnson, and Miss Quality Contractors – Aurora Sabyan. Making the presentations were 2017/2018 Ambassador Emma Hamblin and Vice-Ambassador Payden Irving.

MC for the evening was committee member Kayla Holowaychuk, who introduced Barriere resident, Lesley Harpauer, as the new NTFFRA Ambassador Committee chair. Auctioneer was NTFFRA director and well-known music entertainer, Gordie West.

The reigning Ambassadors and the new candidates now begin a hectic four months of preparation, training, and promoting the North Thompson Valley and the Fall Fair and Rodeo. The candidates will also participate in the Ambassador speech and talent night at the Barriere Lions Hall on Aug. 17, and the Ambassador Coronation at the Lions Hall on Aug. 18, where the new Ambassadors will be crowned.