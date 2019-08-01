North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association Ambassador Candidates introduced for 2019

The Annual North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association Ambassador Program’s Banner Night, held on July 25 at the Fall Fair Hall, had a lot of folks smiling as they welcomed the first young man into a program that has been ongoing for 70 years. The candidates for the 2019 year that were introduced to the community are Haille Johnson, representing Barriere IDA Pharmacy, and Jonathan Fennell representing Took-A-Look Ventures. Both candidates are pictured here with the current reigning North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association Ambassador, Taylor Johnson (and yes, she is Haille’s sister).

Click here to learn more about the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association.

(Jill Hayward photo)