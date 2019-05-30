North Thompson Communities Foundations hold annual barbecue to celebrate giving

The annual North Thompson Communities Foundation awareness barbecue held at the Barriere Forks Trail on Sunday, May 26 could not have had better weather if it had been specially ordered. Although the turnout was not as large as expected, those who did attend were treated to a lovely afternoon and a scrumptious meal with baked salmon, steak and black forest cake. Foundation chair Franz Friesinger MC'd the event, and entertainment was provided by Friesinger and musician Bill Fowler.

The annual North Thompson Communities Foundation awareness barbecue held at the Barriere Forks Trail on Sunday, May 26 could not have had better weather if it had been specially ordered. Although the turnout was not as large as expected, those who did attend were treated to a lovely afternoon and a scrumptious meal with baked salmon, steak and black forest cake. Foundation chair Franz Friesinger MC’d the event, and entertainment was provided by Friesinger and musician Bill Fowler.

Friesinger addressed the crowd, welcoming everyone to the event and filling them in on what the Foundation is all about.”If you donate to the Foundation the money immediately removes itself from the Canada Revenue Agency income stream and its earnings will never be taxed for income again,” said the Chair, “This special status dollar once given to the Foundation then goes to work directly for your community.”

He also noted that the Foundation accepts applications and awards grants each year, and to insure diversity in the way these dollars are distributed within the communities the board of directors changes every three years “to remain dynamic and represent a good mix of community members.”

At present the North Thompson Communities Foundation has approximately $300,000 of those dollars at work in the organizations catchment area.

The North Thompson Communities Foundation has announced they are joining with the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge making $7500 available to youth-led projects in both the Clearwater and Barriere areas that address diverse and urgent local priorities. This challenge is an opportunity for young people to lead, learn new skills, gain experience and build relationships in their communities. Grant applications will be accepted between May 22 and Sept. 18, 2019. If you are between 15 and 29 help improve your community by teaming up with a local registered charity, municipal government or eligible organization and submit an application. From food security, education, employment and health, to the environment and reconciliation, young people know what their communities need to thrive.

For more information go to: www.communityfoundations.ca RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, or email: ntcommunitiesfoundation@ gmail.com