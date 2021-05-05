North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex earns B.C. facility excellence award

Award is among four presented by BC Recreation and Parks Association

North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex is a winning facility in the eyes of BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA), which has given the Bridgeview-area building its Facility Excellence Award for projects over $1 million.

The award recognizes outstanding innovation in facility concept, design development, maintenance or operation in a facility.

“The planning and design of the facility prioritizes sustainable transportation, and is easily accessible through multiple transit options while also offering bicycle racks to encourage residents to cycle to the venue,” the BCRPA announced Wednesday (May 5).

“The 134,000-square-foot facility features three ice sheets addressing the community’s identified need for ice sports: hockey, sledge hockey, and figure skating. In addition, the building features fitness facilities and amenities including a gym, spin and yoga room, and café, while the infrastructure of the ice sheets provides venues for lacrosse, basketball, and trade shows.”

North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex opened in the fall of 2019. The $52-million structure was built by Surrey-based Lark Group at 10950 126A Street, just south of Scott Road SkyTrain station, in a design-build project done in partnership with Francl Architecture.

The Facility Excellence Award is one of four provincial awards presented virtually by BCRPA on behalf of more than 3,700 recreation and parks sector members from across B.C., “each working to enhance the physical and mental health, wellness, connectedness and quality of life of their communities,” according to a news release.

BCRPA notes the North Surrey facility was designed to be accessible to all abilities, ages, genders, and cultures, and was awarded a Gold Certification Rating from the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility (RHFAC), a rating system that evaluates the accessibility of commercial, institutional, and multi-unit residential buildings and sites.

“The design of the complex also reflects local indigenous culture by featuring First Nation public art that symbolizes reconciliation and hope, and adapting spaces to support other art mediums such as digital art labs and ceramic studios,” the BCRPA says.

