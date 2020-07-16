North Shore Estates ready to launch phase one of development at Lake Cowichan

The new residential development on waterfront property on North Shore Road will launch sales of its first phase of 23 lots within the next few weeks.

North Shore Estates is part of a plan by the Lake Cowichan First Nation to transform that area of North Shore Road into a fully developed residential and recreational area.

RELATED STORY: LAKE COWICHAN FIRST NATION’S PLANS FOR RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT MOVE FORWARD

The plan for the residential part of the project is for North Shore Estates to consist of approximately 100 units that will be offered in two or three phases.

The first phase offers 23 single-family lake view lots with easy beach access and prices starting at $169,000.

Curt Jansen, a spokesman for North Shore Estates, said buyers will have the ability to provide a lot of input into the construction of their unit.

“The customers can just buy the lot and build on it themselves, or we have some pre-designed homes from [Cobble Hill-based] Pacific Homes so they have also the option to choose their own designs from Pacific Homes and pick their own finishings,” Jansen said.

“All the hook-ups to each lot will be completed within the next few weeks.”

Jansen said the construction of a marina on the lake in front of the development is also part of phase one of North Shore Estates, and there will also be facilities offered for the storage of boats, kayaks and paddleboards.

RELATED STORY: LAKE COWICHAN FIRST NATION TRANSFORMING NORTH SHORE ROAD

He said plans for the construction of a health and wellness centre adjacent to the North Shore Estates could be part of one of the next phases of development.

Jansen said the land North Shore Estates is being constructed on is owned by the Lake Cowichan First Nation, but 110-year leases are being offered on the lots, and it will be included in each lease that after 80 or 90 years, the unit owners will have the option to extend their leases for another 100 years.

“We are getting lots of inquiries, and close to 100 people from Victoria to Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland, as well as some from the Lake Cowichan area, have already registered on our website for more information,” he said.

“We’re living in a new world where people can work from just about anywhere, so why wouldn’t they want to live by a lake, with the lifestyle that goes with it, for a fraction of the cost of living in Victoria or Vancouver?”

RELATED STORY: UNUSUAL BEND ON NORTH SHORE ROAD IS NOT PERMANENT

Last year, the Lake Cowichan First Nation completed a new $700,000 waterfront walkway, which was constructed with a grant from the Building Canada Fund, in front of North Shore Estates that also has a 30-foot viewing platform.

As well, in 2017, the First Nation open Kaatza Adventures, a rental company that deals in kayaks, paddle boards, paddle boats and other water craft, adjacent to the development.

Fore more information on North Shore Estates, check outs its website at northshoreestates.ca, or email info@northshoreestates.ca.

Lake Cowichan Gazette