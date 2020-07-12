North Saanich will hold a public hearing to consider plans that could end up leading to a library near Panorama Recreation Centre soon. (Black Press Media File).

North Saanich residents to comment on library plans

Public hearing scheduled for Monday

  • Jul. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Residents of North Saanich Monday will have a chance to comment on plans that could lead to a library near Panorama Recreation Centre.

The public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. will consider two related items: the municipality’s application to exclude almost 16 acres of the Panorama Recreation Centre lot from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) and proposed changes to the Official Community Plan (OCP) as required by the proposed exclusion.

The municipality has long proposed building a library on a portion of the recreation centre site, plans that suffered a set back in the spring of 2019 when the ALC rejected the municipality’s application for non-farm use on the site. But in that ruling, the commission also signalled its willingness to consider an exclusion application. Previous plans had identified the northwest corner (the proposed exclusion site) of the current recreation centre as the preferred location for the new library.

RELATED: North Saanich stumped after land board rejects new library bid

RELATED: North Saanich moving ahead with plans for new library

If the ALC approves the exclusion following Monday’s public hearing, the municipality would then be able to subdivide the lot from the parent lot, thereby allowing the establishment of the library on a separate, transferable title of land.

The proposed OCP amendments in turn would increase the flexibility of the municipality on the site for what it calls “future recreational or cultural development,” language that highlights a larger point about North Saanich’s intentions.

While the municipality has pursued plans for a library complementing “existing community facilities” on the site and accessible to residents of North Saanich, Sidney, and Central Saanich alike, it appears that it also wants to keep its options open, free after former Canadian prime minister William Lyon McKenzie King: a library if necessary, but not necessarily a library.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review

Previous story
Demonstrators call for end to police violence at rally for UBCO nursing student Mona Wang
Next story
Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

Just Posted

Most Read

  • When the sun was out it was hot, and then it was not

    To say the weather on Tuesday June 30 was unsettled would be quite the understatement. While golfing the second and third holes which takes less than 10 minutes Deb Rainer wore shorts; put her long pants on over her shorts; put her jacket on; put on her rain pants; put on her rain coat and then took them all off (except the shorts) in reverse order. Lois McInnis took to using her beads to count Deb's changes instead of counting her strokes. When the sun was out it was hot. When it wasn't out it was not. We did, however, manage to play our round without getting excessively wet which is always a plus. When it came time to eat on the patio we were happy that there was no wind so we kept reasonably warm.

  • LETTER: Thank you, OK Tire Agassiz!

    Roger Bjaanes of Harrison Hot Springs applauds some great customer service

  • Regional District of Nanaimo to start delivering new garbage carts

    Updated automated curbside collection service set to get underway Oct. 1

  • Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

    Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020. The award is given to the Selkirk Sports School athlete who "works to achieve excellence in their academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in their community."

  • LETTERS: People should be wearing masks

    For the last several months B.C., and in particular Vancouver Island, has heralded the calm, kind and effective leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry as we have worked hard to "bend the curve" and hold COVID-19 at bay. She is a modern folk hero.

  • Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

    Jenny Doran stood between traffic and the raptor along Old Hope Princeton Way before help arrived

  • Langford cuts red tape, engages in random acts of kindness to uplift spirits

    'I Am Langford' campaign promotes supporting local