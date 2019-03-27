North Saanich Byelection: Advanced voting now open

Eight candidates vie for one councillor position

The polls are open for advanced voting for the North Saanich byelection today.

Eight candidates will battle for the single councillor position available.

Advance voting takes place Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 3, at North Saanich Municipal Hall (1620 Mills Rd.) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting takes place Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Candidates are Rosemarie Bongers, Del Elgersma, Dorothy Hartshorne, Arturo Huerta, Tiffany Joseph, Scott McEachern, Cam McLennan and Patricia Pearson.

The official results will be announced Wednesday, April 10 at 4 p.m.

