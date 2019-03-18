North Saanich byelection 2019: What you need to know

Eight candidates standing for election in the North Saanich byelection, April 6

The North Saanich by–election is being held to elect a Councillor. Eight candidates are battling it out to be elected. (Black Press File)

The North Saanich byelection is set for Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eight candidates will battle for the single councillor position available.

Estimated to cost $27,000, the election is taking place because the last councillor elected, Joscelyn Barnard, quit after just one month in the post.

Campaigning kicked off March 8 and the candidates are looking to get their messages out to the community.

RELATED: North Saanich by-election triggered by one-month councillor to cost $27,000

ALSO READ: Spectre of housing looms over mayors’ breakfast

Advance voting takes place Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 3, at North Saanich Municipal Hall (1620 Mills Road) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting takes place Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Candidates are Rosemarie Bongers, Delbert Elgersma, Dorothy Hartshorne, Arturo Huerta, Tiffany Joseph, Scott McEachern, Cam McLennan and Patricia Pearson.

The official Election Results will be announced Wednesday, April 10 at 4 p.m.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter