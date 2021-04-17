North Saanich actively recruiting volunteer firefighters

Department is searching for new recruits from now until the end of May

North Saanich Fire Department is looking for individuals interested in becoming volunteer firefighters who want to give back to the community and learn new skills while gaining personal confidence.

The department said the volunteer opportunity is available to residents of North Saanich and the surrounding area at least 19 years of age.

While the department is accepting volunteer applications year-round, the department is actively searching for new recruits from now until the end of May.

The department will invite all applicants to an information session in June for additional information about being a volunteer.

Successful applicants will begin their 12-month training period in September following tryouts.

