North Oyster students could Play Here by April

Initial work to begin in March on playground Ecole North Oyster won in BC-wide contest

Mike Youds Special to the Chronicle

Students at Ecole North Oyster will be able to enjoy more active play this spring after more than four years without playground equipment.

With school board approval, North Oyster’s parent advisory is set to proceed with construction of a new adventure playground. The dual-track French immersion school was among three elementary schools across B.C. to be named winners of last year’s BCAA Play Here contest.

Winning schools receive not only $100,000 each for playground upgrades but also project support and some of the volunteer labour to get the job done.

“It’s much more involved than just money,” said Chrissie Stephen, the PAC’s play space committee lead. “It’s an awesome package deal.”

Stephen said the committee has been pursuing a new playground since the last equipment was ruled unsafe and removed, four-and-half years ago. Since becoming a dual-track school five years ago, the school’s enrolment has tripled to 240 students from 80.

“It’s been a really long process and we’re excited to actually see it,” she said.

Ecole North Oyster students should be excited as well. The new adventure playground will comparable to the Kinsmen’s playground at Transfer Beach, she said. Designed to be more accessible and inclusive, the equipment incorporates extra climbing features.

The school’s community is welcoming material donations as well as extra volunteers. They plan two phases of construction starting with excavation and surface preparation during spring break, March 16-29, followed by construction and installation, April 4-6.

After completion, the equipment has to clear a safety inspection.

While the Play Here funds may seem more than adequate, costs are adding up, Stephen said. Paving alone is $20,000 while a play area surface is another $20,000.

Anyone interested in helping with the project can contact the committee at enoplayground@gmail.com.