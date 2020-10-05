North Oyster byelection set for Nov. 28

Voters in North Oyster will head to the polls Nov. 28 for a byelection for regional director for the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Area H (North Oyster-Diamond). (File photo)

What’s better than one fall election? Two.

Voters in North Oyster, south of Nanaimo, will head to their voting station again Nov. 28 for a byelection for regional director in the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Area H (North Oyster-Diamond).

In addition to general voting day, two advance voting opportunities will take place on Nov. 18 and 24.

The person elected will serve as regional director for the remainder of the term, which runs out in the fall of 2022.

Area H alternate director Colin Haime has filled the position since September 2019 when former Area H director, Mary Marcotte, took a six month leave of absence. Marcotte resigned from the position on March 6.

Residents who are eligible electors but not on the CVRD voters’ list may register on the day they vote. No advance registration is available as the CVRD has adopted the most current provincial list of electors for the byelection. Following the byelection, any newly registered resident electors will be added to the provincial voters list.

For more information on how to vote in the byelection, visit the CVRD’s website.

