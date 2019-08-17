North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

On the heels of ethics commissioner Mario Dion’s report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had breached the Conflict of Interest Act, the Observer asked North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz for her thoughts on the developments.

The ethics commissioner’s examination revolved around whether Trudeau had used his position to try to influence a decision of the Attorney General of Canada, Jody Wilson-Raybould, regarding a criminal prosecution involving corporation SNC-Lavalin.

Derkaz responded via email with a statement approved by her campaign manager.

“I was pleased that Prime Minister Trudeau immediately responded to the report and answered questions of the press. To me the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement, acceptance, and action is the type of leadership I expect. You can read his full statement here.

“Over the past year, my team and I have been knocking on doors and phoning throughout North Okanagan Shuswap to listen to voters. Over and over I hear how people want climate action, good jobs, investment in infrastructure and housing, a better future for their kids and a diverse and inclusive community. The Liberal government has made a good start, including right here in our communities – replacing the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous and the Tappen bridge, long awaited Trans-Canada Highway improvements; the Canada Child Benefit benefiting almost 19,000 children in over 10,000 families and putting $6.8 M into the local economy every single month; housing projects in the works; over one million more Canadians working than in 2015; and climate action.

“For me, this election is about how we can keep moving forward with the real progress that we’re making together for families in our community and across BC and Canada, and not going backward to divisive politics and damaging cuts of the Harper years…”

“But there is so much more to do for families right here in North Okanagan Shuswap. I want to take your voice to Ottawa because together we can bring home great results.”

