School bus, Image courtesy Creative Outlet

North Okanagan school bus talks back on board

Meeting Wednesday to discuss transportation

Parents whose children take the bus to school should note that transporation is back on the school board’s agenda.

The Vernon School District has not advertised it, but there is a meeting Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be available on the district website Wednesday morning.

The district has been looking at cutting transportation for some students as a cost saving measure. But following concerns from a number of parents, and teachers, the trustees decided to keep the status quo for the 2020/21 school year.

READ MORE: School bus cuts feared for Vernon students

READ MORE: Vernon school bus changes delayed

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
98-year-old Gabriola man jumps out of an airplane for Father’s Day
Next story
Father drowns after saving daughter at Mill Creek waterfall

Just Posted

Most Read