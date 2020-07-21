North Okanagan pair paddle for People Place

Longtime North Okanagan friends Kristin Postill (left) and Brittney Page will hold their third Stand Up For paddleboard fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8. The pair will paddle the length of Kalamalka Lake to raise funds for The People Place. (Photo submitted)

Two North Okanagan friends are standing up for a Vernon organization.

Brittney Page and Kristin Postill will stand tall on their stand-up paddleboards and paddle the length of Kalamalka Lake (16 kilometres) Saturday, Aug. 8, in a fundraiser for the People Place, a non-profit which supports local charities by offering subsidized rent and shared amenities.

This is the third “Stand Up For” fundraising event Page and Postill have led. In 2017, they first paddled the lake in support of the Okanagan Rail Trail, raising more than $19,000. Last year they raised more than $6,000 for KidSport Okanagan Chapters.

This year, the duo felt it was important to choose a charity that was helping those in the Okanagan most affected by the pandemic and because of the wide variety of charities that the People Place supports, it was the perfect fit.

“We are sensitive about fundraising during the pandemic but the truth is those who have been hit the hardest need charitable support now more than ever,” Postill said. “We’ve both been extremely fortunate to have not lost our jobs and it’s important for people like us, who find ourselves in incredibly fortunate circumstances during this time, to stand up for those who have not.”

This year, Postill and Page have set a lofty goal of raising $25,000 in just a few weeks but they are used to aiming high and succeeding.

Page played professional volleyball all over the world and led the Team Canada women’s volleyball team for two cycles. Postill spent many years as a professional equestrian show jumper and now works as an advertising professional. Friends since elementary school, both women said it’s important to them to support the community that helped shape their youth.

Page and Postill welcome as many paddlers as they can gather to join the effort. For them, it’s all about getting out on the lake, enjoying the Okanagan lifestyle and doing some good while they’re at it.

The day of the paddle they will be following COVID-19 guidelines with physical distancing and a sanitization station at their midway point of Kekuli Bay.

“We both feel very lucky to have been able to grow up in the Okanagan and feel it’s important to give back when we can,” said Page. “We’ve been really energized about the support we’ve received from local business and the community in the past. It’s our intention to get as many paddlers on the lake as possible to support the effort and hopefully bring new awareness to this incredible organization.”

To support the two women, donate to the paddle here: https://bit.ly/supfortpp

To join the paddle email Kristin at: kristinpostill@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Vernon-raised duo stand up for KidSport

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star