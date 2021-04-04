North Okanagan Mountie to face conduct hearing

Vernon constable to appear on six allegations of RCMP Code of Conduct breach

A Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer will have a conduct hearing in June in regards to six allegations of breaching of the RCMP Code of Conduct. (File photo)

A Vernon-North Okanagan Mountie could soon be fired for six alleged breaches of the RCMP Code of Conduct.

Const. Greg Ternan is scheduled for a conduct hearing on June 21. According to the RCMP’s member conduct webpage, conduct hearings are initiated when the RCMP seeks to dismiss an officer from the force.

Ternan is facing four allegations concerning section 4.2 of the Code of Conduct, which reads, “Members are diligent in the exercise of their duties and responsibilities, including taking appropriate action to aid any person who is exposed to potential, imminent or actual danger.”

The other two allegations relate to section 8.1, which reads, “Members provide complete, accurate and timely accounts pertaining to the exercise of their responsibilities, the performance of their duties, the conduct of investigations, the actions of other employees, and the operation and administration of the Force.”

Details of the allegations have not been released but will be during the hearing.

Conduct hearings are formal, court-like processes that are held before a board of one or more officers. Boards have the legal authority to administer disciplinary action against officers, including dismissal.

A second Okanagan officer also faces a conduct hearing this year.

Const. Chad Vance of Kelowna is facing seven conduct allegations that he behaved in a manner likely to discredit the force. His hearing is scheduled for April 19.

In February, Vance was acquitted of a sexual assault charge.

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan officers named to Alexa’s Team

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News