North Okanagan Good Food Box gets financial boost

A local program that helps source low-cost produce has gotten a financial boost.

Funds have been donated to The North Okanagan Good Food Box program, now back in operation following a brief hiatus, by the North Okanagan Regional District B for start up and administrative costs.

“We greatly appreciate their unwavering support,” said Diane Fleming, program coordinator. “It is helping people throughout the North Okanagan to support people having access to healthy fruits and vegetables at a reduced cost.”

Through the box program, people pre-purchase a box of fruits and vegetables by the second Wednesday of the month. The box is then distributed by the third Thursday of the month.

“We are also planning to expand to deliver to businesses which set up a group order,” Fleming said.

Contents are chosen according to the season. It costs $17 for a large box, suitable for a family; $10 for a small box-suitable for an individual and $20 for a sustaining box of which $3 is donated to help support the program. Delivery is available for a $3 cost within the Vernon City Limits.

“We are looking forward to having more local produce over the summer,” Fleming said. “Please note this program is accessible for everyone. We plan to expand our customer base to make the program more sustainable as a small portion of the cost is used to cover our expenses. As this is a program that is run by volunteers, please consider joining us on the third Wednesday and Thursday of the month at All Saints Anglican Church.”

The program is available in Vernon, Lumby, Westside, Cherryville, Armstrong and Falkland. Visit the website www.goodfoodbox.net for more information on the many locations to purchase the box, the distribution centers and times.

E-transfers are now available through goodfoodboxok@gmail.com. Please check the website for the information needed to order boxes by e-transfer as specific steps must be made in order for the program to accept e-transfers.

In June the large box consisted of five pounds of potatoes, two pounds of carrots, two pounds of onions, two pounds of roma tomatoes, one zucchini, one large romaine lettuce, a cucumber, a bunch of spinach, three pounds of apples, two pounds of bananas and six oranges.

“We are particularly in need of people who are willing to use their pickup trucks to help get produce,” Fleming said. “Mileage will be paid. We also need people that enjoy using their muscles to help lift bags and boxes of produce.”

