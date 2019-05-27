North Okanagan gas station robbed

This suspect is being sought following an alleged robbery at the Esso gas station in Armstrong May 21. (RCMP images)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who allegedly robbed an Armstrong gas station last week.

A male suspect entered the Esso gas station, located at 3210 Smith Dr., approached staff and allegedly demanded money on Tuesday, May 21 just before midnight. The male suspect took an un-disclosed amount of cash from an open drawer and then fled the area in a small silver vehicle. The employee was not injured during the incident and extensive patrols for the suspect were made, however was not located.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25 years of age, six feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, black running shoes, a grey toque with a red bandanna over his face and dark rimmed sunglasses.

Of particular note the suspect’s black hooded sweater had a distinctive Billa Bong logo on the front with the words BILLA on the top and BONG on the bottom of a wave graphic.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP Detachment at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

