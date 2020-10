Two vehicles reportedly involved in collision on Hwy. 97

Emergency responders are reporting to a two-vehicle collision in the southbound lane of Highway 97 near Bailey Road.

Calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The incident reportedly involves a Dodge Ram and a semi-truck.

Single-lane traffic is in effect and bumper-to-bumper traffic is reported.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance is on scene.

More to come.

