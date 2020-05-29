North Okanagan farmers’ markets excited to welcome artisans back amid COVID-19

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmers’ market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Something may have felt as if it was missing from farmers markets in the North Okanagan, but soon that void will be filled now that craft vendors have been given the green light to return.

British Columbia food vendors, including farmers markets, have been able to sell products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so long as provincially ordered safety measures were adhered to, but artists, jewellers and crafters were unable to join them as they didn’t follow under the same essential service umbrella.

“We are happy to announce today that because of our collective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, (provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry) will now allow non-food items back at your markets this weekend,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture in a statement to farmers’ markets across the province.

The Armstrong Farmers’ Market will welcome back its crafters and artisans Saturday, May 30.

“We’ve all got to continue being caring and careful but the market can get together again,” the farmers’ market said.

The Armstrong Farmers’ Market runs 8-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays at the Odd Fellows Hall.

The Vernon Farmers’ Market said they are also looking forward to welcoming back talented craftspeople in a post to social media on May 28.

The farmers’ market in Vernon runs Mondays and Thursdays from 8-1 p.m. in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

For more information on the safety protocols in place for the Vernon Farmers’ Market, visit vernonfarmersmarket.ca.

