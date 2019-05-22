North Okanagan explores compost options

Organic waste from ICI amounts to about 60 per cent of all organics waste seen in the landfill

The RDNO offers a $30 rebate for any type of backyard composting system bought in the North Okanagan. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan is digging into the idea of keeping compostable waste out of the landfill.

At the May 15 Committee of the Whole meeting, staff were directed to research the feasibility of an Industry, Commercial, Institutional (ICI) organics ban.

Organic waste from ICI amounts to about 60 per cent of all organics waste seen in the landfill.

“We are serious about reducing the amount of waste that enters the landfill through sustainable solutions,” said Kevin Action, chair of the RDNO Board. “No action is required of any businesses right now since we are just exploring our many options, but we are proud to be taking steps forward and putting thought and research into what the best choice is before making changes.”

The RDNO is also funding the installation of composting containers at interested community gardens so that they can initiate a composting program on site that is open to members of the gardens. Two grants were awarded to community organics diversion programs including the Vernon Secondary School and the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

The focus of residential organics diversion will remain with education, support for backyard composting, and the promotion of the Love Food Hate Waste campaign. The RDNO offers a $30 rebate for any type of backyard composting system bought in the North Okanagan.

A report will be brought forward to the Board for consideration with options for an ICI organics ban in the coming months.

