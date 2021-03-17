Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan ex-WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

In 343 career games as a defenceman in the Western and Canada West University hockey leagues, Ryan Smith set up 165 goals.

Now, the Lavington resident is looking for the biggest assist of his life.

Smith, 46 needs a kidney transplant.

The former hockey player, pro golfer, oil patch worker, husband and father of two boys has been receiving dialysis at home for two years, five days a week currently.

The transplant waitlist is four years, and Smith has been placed on the deceased donor’s list, but he is hoping to hopefully move the process along more quickly.

“I did have a donor lined up but after about 10 months into the process she was discovered to have had some pre-existing medical issues that prevented her from being a donor,” said Smith who lives with his wife, Kerrie, and sons Sampson, 6, and four-year-old Cedric.

A native of Taber, Alta., Smith played in the WHL for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Prince George Cougars before joining the Manitoba Bisons in the Canadian university ranks.

He was selected in the eighth round of the 1992 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Smith moved to the North Okanagan for recreational pursuits before he became sick.

“I’m an avid mountain biker and I moved here about 10 years for the access to the trails, such as SilverStar,” said Smith who started having blood pressure issues four years ago.

Months later, he began experiencing nausea and headaches, and on a routine visit to his optometrist, Smith was told he had flaring blood vessels in his eyes – a warning sign that couldn’t be ignored.

Smith was sent to emergency where his blood pressure was “out of control.” A follow-up scan was performed and Smith was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy, a common kidney disease that leads to renal failure in nearly half the cases.

Within a year, Smith’s kidney function had fallen from 50 per cent to seven. He started dialysis in April 2019.

Dialysis does come with some pretty severe side effects which prevents the young father from enjoying activities with his sons. He is in a stage of his life where he should be a productive worker and experiencing all the joys of raising two young boys beside his wife.

Smith has been assessed for transplant at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital. If you’re interested in being tested as a potential donor for a kidney for him, you can call 1-877-922-9822 or email donornurse@providencehealth.bc.ca.

Either method will connect you with staff who can direct you to the steps you need to take to begin the testing process.

READ MORE: Armstrong woman seeking kidney donor

READ MORE: Spallumcheen woman thankful for new kidney

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
VIDEO: Avalanche danger increases on Golden Ears as weather improves
Next story
Burns Lake sees no new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Bill C-21’s paintball and airsoft gun ban misguided, say critics

    E-petition e-3201 to reject the bill is the highest signed petition

  • All four Houston schools served with COVID-19 exposure notices

    And all for the same time period

  • Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates to W.O.W. bus

    The Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) in Burns Lake donated $1,500 to Lakes Literacy's W.O.W. bus program. Ellie Jones, the Lakes Literacy coordinator received the cheque from BVCU's manager Nathan Way last week. "We decided to support this program because it touches on all of our focus areas (youth, education & community). The work they do helping the library and food bank reach those in need on top of the literacy work they do for children make the W.O.W. bus the kind of community organization we are always proud to support," said Way. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Are your dog complaints going unheard?

    RCMP and the village of Burns Lake respond to allegations of no follow-ups

  • Canada making progress on including sign languages

    Last week, Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that the high schools in Ontario would start offering for-credit courses in American Sign Language (ASL). I take this as a huge step for Canada in the right direction.

  • Wildfire risk being reduced in Buck Flats Road area

    Logging has now been completed

  • Kids skiing at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

    John Broadworth and Taryn Griffin were seen skiing the Omineca Ski Club's (OSC) trails enjoying the last few days of the ski season. The OSC posted this picture on their social media page with the title "recent Sasquatch sighting" for the surprised and fun expressions the kids have given to the photographer. The club's Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge is still happening and the seconded recorded lap for the challenge can still be submitted before Apr.1 to be in the running for winning prizes. (Omineca Ski Club Facebook photo/Lakes District News)