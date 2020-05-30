The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering its residents free sand and sandbags, but you have to bring your own shovel. (RDNO Facebook)

North Okanagan district updates list of sandbagging stations

Severe weather over the weekend has communities bracing for potential flooding

  • May. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A weekend forecast of heavy rains and severe thunderstorms has prompted the Regional District of North Okanagan to update its list of sandbag locations in the area.

Working with the province, the district has created several sandbag sites that are free for public use, but users are asked to maintain social distancing protocols and bring their own shovel.

The locations with sand and sandbags are as follows:

  • Opposite the Mara Village Hall by the Rail Trail
  • Grindrod Park, 6917 Vernon-Sicamous Hwy
  • City of Enderby & Electoral Area F – Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue
  • Electoral Areas B & C – At the North gravel parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road
  • Village of Lumby & Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue.

Vernon Morning Star

