North Okanagan district supports green initiatives

North Okanagan Conservation Fund to serve up $80K to support projects pitched by non-profits

Registered non-profit organizations with green goals can apply for a new conservation fund in the North Okanagan.

The North Okanagan Conservation Fund is a dedicated source of funding for the specific purpose of undertaking environmental conservation projects, the Regional District of North Okanagan said. The fund will help communities ensure the sustainability of the environment.

“We need to keep nature in our future since a healthy environment supports a healthy community, clean drinking water and a healthy economy,” RDNO chair Kevin Acton said. “Conservation in one area benefits your neighbours in other communities, and throughout the Okanagan Valley, after all, we are one region with one future.”

The 2020-21 fund will offer more than $80,000 to eligible conservation projects.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 30, 2020, from registered non-profits in Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, F, the City of Armstrong and the Village of Lumby.

To be considered, the projects must take place in one or more of these areas.

The Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program (OCCP) has been engaged with the regional district to assist with the granting and reporting processes of the fund.

OCCP will coordinate a committee of technical experts that has clearly established criteria to ensure the proposed projects applicants submit are technically sound and contribute to important conservation goals.

To see a list of sample projects and learn more about the fund, visit rdno.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon business restores faith in humanity for houseboat fire victims

READ MORE: 371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star