North Okanagan councillor talks amalgamation

Spallumcheen's Ed Hanoski wants topic on October ballot for township and City of Armstrong

One Spallumcheen councillor wants to broach the subject of amalgamation with the City of Armstrong and wants it on the upcoming municipal election ballot.

Ed Hanoski brought forth a notice of motion in July that will be debated at Tuesday’s regular township council meeting to place amalgamation on the ballot for the Oct. 20 vote.

“If passed or approved by a majority of the voters, amalgamation would be a binding commitment by of the elected mayors and councillors during the next four years to look at all the issues confronting our communities,” said Coun. Hanoski in his motion. “And in that time frame, come to a firm amalgamation process for the benefit of both, for the delivery of services to our electorate.”

Hanoski said the township and city are interrelated in so many areas that it seems prudent to address the main concerns that will affect the two municipalities over the next 100 years or more.

He includes roads, delivery of water, water licences, flooding, sewer, farm and human waste, trails, policing, garbage and landfill, industrial and commercial land and planning and housing as areas of main concern.

Hanoski also listed the three items that are currently joint efforts by the township and city: cemetery, fire services commission and parks and recreation.

“Whatever happens in one community, affects the other,” said Hanoski. “In order to accommodate each other requires a lot of time and effort, usually ending in a stalemate, and each community has objections to what the other is trying to do.

“The result is that we are, at this time, divided, but functioning on a level that could be better.”

