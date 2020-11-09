North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

AIM Roads is reporting the bridge on Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby between Miska Road and Frederick Road is closed due to an emergency.

The announcement was made on Twitter late Monday afternoon.

DriveBC reports Trinity Valley Road is closed in both directions.

***BRIDGE CLOSED** Trinity Valley Rd between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of #EnderbyBC the bridge is closed due to an emergency. No estimated time of re-opening. Check @DriveBC for updates on this event. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/KzsfOO6dS9 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 9, 2020

There is no estimated time of re-opening. Check @DriveBC on Twitter for updates.

