North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

  • Nov. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)

AIM Roads is reporting the bridge on Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby between Miska Road and Frederick Road is closed due to an emergency.

The announcement was made on Twitter late Monday afternoon.

DriveBC reports Trinity Valley Road is closed in both directions.

There is no estimated time of re-opening. Check @DriveBC on Twitter for updates.

