North Okanagan air quality advisories issued

Vernon and Lavington under advisory for high concentration of fine particulates

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued air quality advisories for Vernon and Lavington due to high concentrations of fine particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

