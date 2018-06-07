Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pry open the door of a mid-size sedan that sustained extensive damage in a collision with a full-size pickup truck in north Nanaimo on Thursday morning. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

North Nanaimo collision sends one man to hospital

Firefighters pry open car door with Jaws of Life to extricate driver after crash Thursday morning

Nanaimo firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pry open the door of a mid-size car following a collision in north Nanaimo Thursday morning.

The collision, between a full-size Toyota pickup and a Pontiac four-door sedan, at the intersection of Groveland Drive and Lewis Road, happened at about 8:25 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene said the driver of the Pontiac – which sustained extensive damage to the driver’s side from the impact – suffered injuries and they opted to use the Jaws of Life to pry open the driver’s door to help him out of the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the crash.

