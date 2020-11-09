North Island-Powell River MP encourages show of remembrance

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, the NDP Critic for Veterans Affairs, encourages constituents to honour Remembrance Day in their windows and yards as well as on their jackets this year.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has decorated her Campbell River constituency office in with images of poppies and the words “lest we forget” in front of a Canadian flag. Photo supplied

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, the NDP Critic for Veterans Affairs, encourages constituents to honour Remembrance Day in their windows and yards as well as on their jackets this year.

Blaney has decorated the window of her constituency office on 10th Avenue in Campbell River with images of poppies and the words “lest we forget” in front of a Canadian flag. She encourages others to do the same and to share their tributes on social media.

“Remembrance Day is a very important annual event in our communities,” said Blaney. “Since we’re not able to gather at cenotaphs and legion halls to share in our remembrance this year, we need to mark the day in other ways.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Blaney will be laying a wreath at the Campbell River cenotaph as part of a small ceremony that will be broadcast online.

www.facebook.com/events/528329474791816

Comox is also hosting a virtual event: www.facebook.com/events/998689293970182

The ceremony in Port Hardy will be broadcast on the radio at Coast 1240 AM: www.facebook.com/events/407033796973380/

Comox Valley Record