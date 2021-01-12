North Island politicians request economic development summit

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and North Island MLA Michele Babchuk have written to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, calling for federal participation in a regional economic development summit for the communities in northern Vancouver Island.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan announced in December that salmon farms in the Discovery Islands would be closed within 18 months. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and North Island MLA Michele Babchuk have written to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, calling for federal participation in a regional economic development summit for the communities in northern Vancouver Island.

Blaney met Monday with Jordan to discuss a transition plan for workers following government’s decision last month to phase out salmon farms in the Discovery Islands.

The letter acknowledges the nation-to-nation process that led to the decision, and the need to take action to protect and rebuild critical wild salmon populations.

Blaney and Babchuk have stressed an urgent need for all levels of government to work collaboratively on a plan to support a just transition to future economic opportunities and good jobs in the region.

Comox Valley Record