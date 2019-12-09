North Island emergency and safety organizations get government funding

Seven not-for-profit emergency and safety organizations in the North Island received $219,500 in provincial funding.

Norm Ritchie and Tyler Abbott consult their materials before starting to knock on doors in the south end of Campbell River on Oct. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Search and Rescue members were taking part in a training exercise centred around an emergency evacuation. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Seven not-for-profit emergency and safety organizations in the North Island received $219,500 in provincial funding.

The organizations, which provide environmental and public safety services, are receiving funds through the Community Gaming Grants program.

“These local environmental and public safety groups do good work every day,” Claire Trevena, the MLA for the North Island, said in a press release. “I’m proud our government is supporting these important community organizations.”

The recipients of the community grant funding are:

Campbell River Search & Rescue Society: $87,000

Cortes Community Radio Society: $13,500

Cortes Island Fire-Fighting Association: $28,500

Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust: $32,500

Friends of Cortes Island Society: $26,000

Port Alice Marine Rescue Society: $20,000

Woss Search & Rescue Society: $12,000

In 2019-20, the province is providing approximately $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector. Environmental programming gives British Columbians the opportunity to learn about and connect with nature. The grants also support wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters for animals.

The province is also providing approximately $5.6 million to nearly 125 organizations in the public safety sector. Through public safety programs, non-profit organizations provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue activities, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, and community and restorative justice for people across the province.

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in British Columbia each year.

RELATED: Wildfire exercise could have Campbell River Search and Rescue knocking on your door

RELATED: Tiel’s Tales: Practice makes perfect

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p