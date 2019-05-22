North Island College holding information session on new culinary diploma

Get a sneak peek at the new culinary kitchen at the Campbell River campus

Pro Cook student Gillian Rich-Barber practices her skills with NIC Culinary instructor, Chef Xavier Bauby. Bauby will be teaching NIC’s new Culinary Business Operations diploma, which launches in Campbell River this fall. Students can learn more about the program at an information session Tuesday, May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn more about North Island College’s new culinary diplomas and get a sneak peek at the new culinary kitchen at an information session Tuesday, May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Campbell River campus.

The new Culinary Business Operations and Culinary Business Operations Advanced diplomas combine NIC’s industry training authority-approved professional cook apprenticeship training with business classes and co-op opportunities.

“We’re so excited to launch these two new culinary programs in Campbell River and to provide this opportunity for anyone interested to come and ask questions,” said Cheryl O’Connell, dean of trades and technical programming at NIC.

Prospective students will get the opportunity to view the expanded space plans for the culinary learning area, which will include two kitchens and revamped service and bistro access. They’ll also get learn more about culinary instructor Chef Xavier Bauby, who will lead the new culinary offerings this fall.

Student services will also be available on the night, to assist with questions on applications and financial aid. Application fees will also be waived for anyone applying at the session.

Both the Culinary Business Operations diploma and the Culinary Business Operations advanced diploma begin in September.

Learn more about NIC’s culinary programs, www.nic.bc.ca/culinary