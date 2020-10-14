North Island College evening/weekend health program starts this fall

Students interested in entering the health care field will have increased access to education this fall, thanks to a new evening/weekend offering at North Island College's St. Joe's location.

Students use the patient lift at NIC @ St. Joe’s early this year. The college is offering an evening/weekend program with blended delivery starting Oct. 31.

The Health Care Assistant program prepares students to work as frontline care providers in a variety of settings, including adult day programs, group homes, community care, residential care and hospitals.

The evening/weekend option is being offered in addition to NIC’s other fall Health Care Assistant offerings in Campbell River, Comox Valley and Port Alberni.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this evening and weekend program for students who may want to get into the field, but who have other commitments to juggle,” said Kathleen Haggith, dean, health and human services. “We’ve offered this option several times and it’s been very popular with students.”

The program is also accessible to more students throughout the region, thanks to the move to blended delivery.

“Students will take their theory and classroom learning online and then come to NIC at St. Joe’s for their work in the simulation labs,” said Haggith.

The HCA evening/weekend program begins Oct 31. Visit https://www.nic.bc.ca/programs/ for more information.

