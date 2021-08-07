North Island College connects with new students through orientation

Orientation will be both digital and in-person in 2021

North Island College has launched its student orientation for Fall 2021, with some online and some in-person events.

Let’s ConNICt is a full orientation program online to help all students prepare for the upcoming term, whether they are new to NIC or continuing their studies this year.

“This year’s orientation reflects the mix of delivery methods students can choose from at NIC this year,” said Felicity Blaiklock, director of student affairs. “We have recorded video resources to help students get ready for their first day, live sessions where students can ask questions and welcome booths on the first day of class to welcome students to campus.”

Resources include information on NIC supports and services available to help students throughout the term, tips for getting ready for the first day of class and information on student rights and responsibilities.

“Our goal is to provide students with a one-stop-shop of information they need to get ready for the term, as well as a resource they can go back to for information when they need it,” said Blaiklock.

Blaiklock notes it is a unique year for NIC, as many second-year students will be coming to campus for the first time this fall, while others will be learning digitally, as many NIC programs are continuing to offer digital study options.

“We heard from a lot of students who valued the flexibility and accessibility of our digital courses,” said Blaiklock. “We’re excited to be able to provide such a wide range of learning options to students this year.”

Fall term gets underway on Tuesday, Sept. 7. If your studies require you to be on-campus, NIC will be providing students with an in-person welcome at orientation booths on all of the campuses. Be sure to stop by to say hi and pick up some useful information, NIC swag and a complimentary snack.

In Campbell River, an orientation booth will be located outside the main entrance on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the Comox Valley, a booth will be located outside of Discovery Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 am. to 2 p.m.

In Mixalakwila (Port Hardy), a welcome event will be held at Mixalakwila campus later in September.

In Port Alberni, orientation booths will be located at the Roger Street Campus on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Another booth will be located at the Tebo Vocational Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students can check out the full schedule of orientation videos and sessions at www.nic.bc.ca/orientation.

Alberni Valley News