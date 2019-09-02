North Island College asks for public’s input on its future

Strategic planning will bring NIC into the future, says president John Bowman

North Island College president John Bowman updates the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board on NIC’s strategic planning process at their Aug. 28, 2019 meeting. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

North Island College on Vancouver Island is launching a strategic planning survey to give the community a voice in determining its priorities and goals over the next five years.

The region-wide survey seeks input from community members, students and employees on NIC’s mission, vision, values, priorities and goals.

Launched just in time for back to school, participants will be able to enter a draw for one of three NIC gift certificates valued at $500, $300 and $200.

“Plan20-25 will be our roadmap to making sure we are delivering high quality, relevant, responsive, programs and services for students and communities,” said NIC president John Bowman. “The information gathered will inform college plans and operations for the next five years.”

All residents within the college’s service region, from Bamfield to Bella Coola, are encouraged to take part.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from community partners, alumni and prospective students,” said Bowman. “We know there are more than 155,000 people who have taken NIC courses or programs at NIC during our 44 years in the region. We want to hear from them – where should we go next? What should our strategic priorities be?”

Bowman is also speaking to community organizations, municipal governments, and school boards throughout the fall, in preparation for regional community forums scheduled for the first week of November.

The survey closes in early October, with a draft Strategic Plan expected to be available for review and consultation in the new year.

The survey can be found at: http://www.nic.bc.ca/Strategic-Planning-Survey.