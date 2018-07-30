North Fraser wins Mission Firefighters Fire Truck Pull Challenge

For the third year in a row, the North Fraser Volunteer Fire Department took home the trophy

The fourth annual Mission Firefighters Fire Truck Pull Challenge took place on Saturday in the parking lot of Canadian Tire at the Junction Mall.

Teams of 10 put their strength to the test as they attempted to pull a fire truck in the fastest time possible.

The competition pits co-ed teams of 10 people (teams can have two alternates) against one another in a race for the best time. A pair of teams compete simultaneously, and, when given the signal, the teams pull a fire truck 100 feet, using a rope affixed to the front of it.

For the third straight year, the North Fraser Volunteer Fire Department won the event to take home the championship trophy.

The event is a fundraiser with all the money going to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Organizers are still tabulating how much money was raised by this year’s competition.