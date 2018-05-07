North District RCMP to present long service awards Tuesday in Prince George

A staff sergeant from the Williams Lake area will be among RCMP employees being recognized with long service awards during a ceremony in Prince George Tuesday, May 8. RCMP image file

North District RCMP employees will be presented long service awards at a special ceremony Tuesday, May 8, in Prince George.

Regular members, civilian members and public service employees who have completed 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service will be recognized with a District Officer’s Certificates of Appreciation.

The ceremony will take place at the Prince George Playhouse beginning at 10 a.m.

Within the North District there are more than 35 detachments reaching from Alexis Creek and 100 Mile House in the south up to the B.C. and Yukon and N.W.T border in the north.

Staff Sgt. Troy Durand, Advisory NCO Cariboo-Chilcotin, will be receiving a 25-year-service award. In his role as NCO he oversees the detachments at Bella Coola, Anahim Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Wells, Alexis Creek and Williams Lake.