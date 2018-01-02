North Delta salt shed now operational

The new storage facility will be able to hold 1,500 metric tons of road salt

North Delta’s new salt shed is now fully operational, according to a tweet put out by the City of Delta on Jan. 2.

Located at 8100 Nordel Way, the salt shed will provide space for 1,500 metric tons of salt — the same amount currently stored in the Ladner salt works yard.

The intention for a new salt works yard in North Delta was first brought up in Delta council back in September.

Related: Delta updates snow policy after $1.5 million year

“It’s going to help the efficiencies and attention to the roads here tremendously,” then-CAO George Harvie said at the Sept. 18 council meeting. At that time, drivers distributing salt in North Delta had to drive down to the Delta public works yard in Ladner to refill their trucks with road salt.

“It couldn’t come at a better time, because the South Delta works yard is so over capacity to meet the needs of both South Delta and North Delta,” Harvie said.

Last winter, Delta used more than 4,000 tons of salt on its roads during eight different snow and ice events.

www.facebook.com