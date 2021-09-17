North Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 6

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Sept. 6, 3:10 p.m., 11400-block of 79A Ave.: Police were called to a report that an unknown suspect had gained entry to an unlocked vehicle overnight while it was parked in the driveway. Loose change was taken, and no damage was reported.

• Sept. 7, 9:01 p.m., 1300-block Derwent Way: Police attended a report of a theft from a trailer parked in a truck lot on Derwent Way. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7. Bolt cutters were used to enter the trailer, but the trailer itself was undamaged. Approximately $500 in goods were stolen.

• Sept. 7, 9:09 p.m., 11300-block 78B Ave.: Multiple residences contacted police to report a loud house party with a DJ and food truck. The home owner advised he was getting married on the weekend, and that this would be the last party of the week. However, police continued to receive calls and upon their return issued him a bylaw ticket.

• Sept. 10, 4:46 p.m., 84th Avenue: A North Delta resident reported that his home had recently been broken into, with the point of entry being an unlocked back door. Several upstairs bedrooms were rifled through, and electronics, jewelry and perfume were stolen. The home was unoccupied at the time of entry.

• Sept. 11, 11:28 a.m., 9400-block River Rd.: A business owner reported a theft of tools overnight on Sept. 10. The theft occurred from an unlocked container on site, with no signs of forced entry into the unlocked work site or the container. Approximately $3,000 worth of tools were stolen.

