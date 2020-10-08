North Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 27

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Sept. 27, 1:11 a.m., Scarborough Drive and Filey Drive: Complainant reported two vehicles doing doughnuts and driving erratically. Police conducted extensive patrols in the area, which were negative for any vehicles matching the description or any other vehicles driving erratically.

• Sept. 28, 11100-block 85 Ave.: Complainant reported a theft from his unlocked vehicle. His vehicle was rummaged through and spare change was taken. Reminder to empty your vehicle of any valuables — even loose change.

• Sept. 29, 3:27 p.m., 8600-block 120th St.: A Ford Mustang was observed accelerating excessively and causing the rear tires to lose traction on a dry road surface and the rear of the vehicle to shift sideways. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was served a seven-day vehicle impound. The driver was also given a ticket for driving without consideration.

• Sept. 30, 6700-block Highway 17: A Chrysler was going westbound at a high rate of speed. Laser speed was recorded at 144 km/h in an 80 km/h highway zone. Chrysler was subsequently stopped, the driver was given a ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded.

• Sept. 30, Highway 91 Connector between Highway 17 and Nordel way: Police observed a black BMW approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. The vehicle passed Delta police at an estimated speed of 105 km/h. Police changed lanes and were directly behind BMW. Front radar locked the speed at 111 km/h. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified. The driver was charged with excessive speed and given a notice of impoundment.

• Sept 30, 8:28 p.m., 11900-block 64th Ave.: A member of the public reported a suspected impaired driver on a motorcycle. Police located the driver and noted an odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. A breath demand was read, with both tests resulting in a “fail.” The driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

• Oct. 3rd, 8:32 p.m., 8800-block River Rd.: Complainant reported eight vehicles street racing. Delta police suspected the group was headed to a known street racing location within Tilbury Industrial Park on Beedie Road. At 8:32 p.m., police attended and observed a Ford Mustang doing donuts at the 7700-block of Berg Road. The driver was given a ticket for driving without consideration and seven-day vehicle impoundment. The driver left with a group of high-performance vehicles that were present during the offense.

• Oct. 4, 11375 84th Ave.: A border jumper who crossed from Washington State into an area outside of Delta attended the North Delta Public Safety Building to turn himself in. The border jumper said he did a Google search of police departments and chose DPD to turn himself in to as it had the most favourable reviews. The individual was referred to the Canada Border Services Agency for processing.

RELATED: South Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 27

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 21

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 21

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter